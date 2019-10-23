Thomas Donnelly calls himself "a Sgt. Friday-type guy," a self-deprecating evaluation that fits his just-the-facts demeanor.

Donnelly, 53, a Deer Park Democrat, has been as he promised during his first term — low-key, focused on quality-of-life issues for constituents and, to the degree possible nowadays, nonpolitical. The former Babylon Town Board member and longtime firefighter stresses the importance of working collaboratively but in a too-limited way; if all 17 of his colleagues are not in favor of something, he says he's not for it, either.

Donnelly says Suffolk should be more conservative on its sales tax estimates, applauds recent labor contracts for ensuring workers contribute to their health care coverage, approves of a referendum on a water fee to help pay for high-tech septic systems for homeowners, seeks funding for a resource officer for every school district to deal with gang issues, and is working with Republican leader Tom Cilmi to analyze a dozen intersections with red-light cameras to improve a program he says mostly works well. As for serving residents, he says they all have his cellphone number.

Opponent Rebecca Lonardo, 38, is a veterinarian. She is concerned about the county budget, but lacks specific ideas about fixing it. A Republican from Huntington Station, she says affordable housing has a place but preferred locations seem limited.

Newsday endorses Donnelly.