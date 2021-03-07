Pssst! Anyone here got a vaccine?

Like most anxious Americans, I looked forward to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But, since I was not an essential worker or had preexisting health conditions and was just under 65, I didn’t want to cut the line. Ah, but I admit: I explored options — from the ridiculous to visiting somewhat questionable establishments.

My mother, Vivian, 91, lives in Regency Assisted Living in Glen Cove, and the residents and staff were getting their vaccines. I mused to a staffer: Can I move in for, say, a month — get the vaccine (plus laundry service and three delicious meals a day — my mother loves the chocolate pudding), then move back home? "Nice try," the staffer said, smiling.

I didn’t give up. There had to be other ways. Soon, I found another way, thanks to my neighbor, Sally, 78. "Saul, I got the vaccine!" Sally, my potential guardian angel, called out excitedly when she spotted me on my daily walk. "Right here in Sea Cliff! Was vaccinated at the pharmacy right across the street from the high school!"

Really? I’ve lived here all my life and didn’t recall a pharmacy across from the school. She gave me the address, and off I went. I spotted a row of what looked like office buildings and stopped by. Poked my head into one office and, before I opened my mouth, this burly guy nodded, "The pharmacist is next door." I thanked him and walked into the next office, which actually was a hallway leading to three more offices. All of which were locked. But one room said, "BesScription Pharmacy" so I knocked and waited. I thought to myself, maybe there’s a certain password I should utter: "Masks"? "Six feet apart"?

A door opened, and a woman peered at me. Immediately, I was transported back to a scene in the Jimmy Cagney gangster movie "The Roaring Twenties" — which I had seen the day before on TCM — that took place in a speakeasy during Prohibition. Was this a 21st century speakeasy? Should I softly mumble: "Do you have the stuff? I’ve got the cash. Small bills. I paid off the cops outside." But the woman in front of me looked so sweet, as if she had just baked an apple pie, that I got to the point: "Vaccines?" I said brightly. "Come in," she said.

"I’m Dina, and that’s Elizabeth. We’re the two pharmacists here." I looked around the room. It certainly didn’t resemble a pharmacy. Spartan. I was suspicious. Sensing my apprehension, she pointed to the diplomas on the wall. I peered at them and said, "Looks official, but I don’t think ‘pharmacy’ starts with an F." Fortunately, they didn’t throw me out.

"We’ve been here 10 years," Dina said proudly. "And, we’ve been giving the vaccines. A new shipment is coming Tuesday. Are you 65?" "I will be on March 28," I said.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"No good." Disappointed, I walked home, casually checked my email, and discovered a message from my former colleague Julie, who has been finding appointments for us retirees. "You’re in! Aqueduct Racetrack! March 31!" Thank you, Julie!

What an indescribable sense of relief. Finally, a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. But I would have liked living at the Regency. Even for a month. Would have loved to try the chocolate pudding!

Reader Saul Schachter lives in Sea Cliff.