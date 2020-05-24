Longing for Long Island's small-town tradition

I miss Long Island’s small-town parades. Especially this year.

I remember that almost everyone in Farmingdale belonged to an organization, club or uniformed group, and they all marched on Decoration Day (what we used to call Memorial Day), the Fourth of July and the annual ragamuffin parade on Thanksgiving. That Thanksgiving march was where kids of all ages dressed up in costumes and face paint and trekked down Main Street, ending up at the VFW Hall, that ramshackle building named for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, situated behind the fire house, for free food.

Small boys threaded red-white-and-blue crepe paper through their bicycle spokes and clipped an old playing card to the front fork with a clothes pin from Mom and rode along the parade route. The Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce marchers tossed candy toward the kids, who scampered to pick them up.

Toddlers on the sidelines, alongside their parents, waved small American flags and applauded when their brothers or sisters marched past. Men took off their hats and put them over their hearts when the honor guard carrying flags marched by.

The parades in the late 1940s and early ’50s were long and filled with good small-town feelings. My father, after seven years in the Navy, was one of the several veterans who had the honor of always leading the parade, followed by the Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Brownies, a high school marching band, baton twirlers, drum majorettes, and seemingly every organization in town. A generation later, with four years in the Navy behind me, I’d become one of those veterans marching.

The mayor and town council members joined the parade and waved, smiling, to everyone. Occasionally, a local politician would break ranks to shake the hand of someone standing on the sidewalk.

Turning 80 last month, I remember the parades ending at the cemetery at the top of Quaker Meeting House Road and an honor guard of veterans, wearing uniforms and medals, shooting their rifles to honor the dead. When I was a young Boy Scout, we planted American flags by the grave sites and then rode the fire trucks back to the fire house on Main Street for cookies and punch. Maybe even a taste of beer from Dad.

Our scoutmaster, a former colonel, would insist that we starch our uniforms, spit-shine our shoes, and iron our neckerchiefs. We practiced marching in the basement of the parish hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Conklin Street. We were as well drilled as a military unit: We could mark time, half-step, column right or left, to the rear march, flank right and left and change step, and more.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Before one Memorial Day parade, as Boy Scouts, we were positioned behind the Farmingdale High School marching band. When they struck up the John Philip Sousa march “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” we had had enough of the month of drilling. We started to sing, “Be kind to your web-footed friends . . .” You can ask 12-year-olds to do so much before they push back. Frosty looks came our way from the band leader and the scoutmaster, but we didn’t care. When you’re 12, you have no shame.

Small towns, indeed!

Reader Fred Marks lives in Wantagh.