How she became the purrfect pet

I never liked the cat.

My wife and I were dog people. I grew up in Bethpage with Collies. When my wife, Mary, and I were first married we purchased a floppy Golden Retriever. When she suddenly passed 17 years ago, the family wept together and saved a lock of cream-colored hair in a cellophane package. To us, cats were a nuisance, like firecrackers or mosquitoes.

And then one fall evening in 2005 we heard a chilling “meow” from the top of our neighbor’s tree. We jostled the branches with a pole and the kitten tumbled down into a bed sheet we’d stretched out to catch her or him — her, it turned out.

I told the kids not to name her. I knew, once named, we’d adopt her, and I didn’t want the cat. They made the predictable promises of pledging to feed and care for her. They nurtured her with bowls of milk and chunks of tuna. They kept one promise, never naming her. But after a few days, and a fruitless effort to find an owner, it was pretty obvious. Kitty was ours.

She grew to be the size of a raccoon. In Facebook postings I called her the fat, nasty, stupid, lazy cat. In truth, she was extraordinarily beautiful, a purebred rag doll seal-point Burmese, we found out, with a black mask, fluffy gray coat, and piercing blue eyes. Kitty ruled the house, and she let you know it.

Once, in a rare show of affection, she nestled against me in bed while I watched television. I stroked the back of her neck, one, two ... nine times. After the 10th time she turned, clawed my wrist causing a streak of blood, and hissed. And then put her head back down on my lap.

She was not a great pet. She was a finicky eater, as cats tend to be. She charged and pawed at the feral cats who hung around our backyard deck, as if it was the local feline barbershop. She snored.

No surprise. By now you know where this is going. Kitty got sick earlier this month. Her blood pressure dropped like a rock in a pond. There were heroic attempts by devoted veterinarians to save her at a considerable cost to our checking account. And then, in an evening emergency visit, when it was clear she was hopelessly ill, my wife and daughter, Faith, made the excruciating decision to put her down.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Put her down.” It’s such a gentle phrase for such a brutal punch to the heart of the owner.

The tears flowed from the women in the house. The cat’s bowls remain stacked in the kitchen cabinet, in memoriam. Her bed, still in our basement, is a reminder that she once passed through here.

But there is one surprise. I miss Kitty.

Reader Patrick Calabria lives in Seaford.