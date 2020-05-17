Running out of 'missions' but not hope

This pandemic certainly has added a new dimension to our lives. Having recently retired, as an editor of scientific journals, I take a lot of walks in the park. Usually, there is a scattering of people throughout the park. Mostly, people walking dogs or youngsters in the playground. However, these days there are families, couples, singles, at all times of the day and throughout the entire week.

Families usually balancing work, school, music lessons, dance lessons, soccer practice, etc. for the first time in their lives are forced to find creative ways to spend time together. It is inspiring to see people check on an elderly neighbor, offer to pick up groceries, FaceTime with someone who is lonely, applaud those trying to save lives, etc. Besides all the service people who have rallied to save lives, keep our hospitals and streets clean, ensure we have groceries, teach our children, stock food pantries, and deliver food, there are everyday people out there extending themselves like never before.

Living alone has advantages and disadvantages. I am thankful I don’t have to entertain young children while juggling a work Zoom meeting or help kids learn the intricacies of online education. Yet there is a silence in the house that I never noticed before. It is the silence that comes from knowing that no one can enter your house. Gone are family get-togethers, the friends who drop by unexpectedly, the neighbor who knocks looking to borrow something. Silence. I find myself talking to Alexa, anxious to hear her response. When I ask her to turn off my lights, and she says, “OK,” I answer, “Thank you.” Am I losing my mind?

I FaceTime my kids, phone friends, email, browse the web, play Word Chums, and yet there is no replacement for that physical contact. (On Mother’s Day, though, my daughters and I got together, donned our face masks, kept our space and bought flowers at a local nursery.) Most every day, I look for the mail carrier, Dan, so I can thank him when he drops off mail. When I put letters in my mailbox, I am excited I have a mission. I have dusted off my keyboard, picked up my electric violin, read 11 books in three weeks, cleaned out the shed, washed windows, and I am now running out of “missions.” Yet when I start to get bored, I think of how many people out there would give anything to be bored. How many people out there would cheer the luxury of taking a hot bath or climbing into their own bed with clean sheets? How many medical people would love to lay their tired heads on the pillow at night without fear that they are infecting their families? I have a roof over my head, lights, heat, hot water, and, most important, my health and the health of my family.

So other than the horrible loss of life, maybe there is hope here. Hope that we will come out of this with a different perspective on our lives. Maybe we will tell people more often that we love them, give our children an extra hug, ignore the snippy comment that someone made because maybe they had a bad day, be kinder, try harder, be happier, and most of all be saddened by what we have lost, but just ... maybe appreciative for what we have gained.

Reader Margaret Malloy lives in Middle Island.