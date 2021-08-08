For decades, they've played in the same language

"Mommy, I don’t understand what they are saying." The year was 1959, the community East Meadow, and I was 5. My daily agenda? Eat, play and sleep, and I excelled at all three.

One day, I saw two boys whose family had just moved across the street, and I asked my mother if I could play with them, and she approved. Five minutes later, I returned home and said, "Mommy, I don’t understand what they are saying." She replied, "They just came from Italy, and they only speak Italian." This was my first introduction to Long Island’s diversity. I went back across the street and played, and six decades later, the four of us — Claudio and Ralph Facchini, my younger brother, Michael, and I are still playing together. We’re all in the bagel business — the "bagel boys." As kids, we played ring-a-levio, Wiffle ball, stoopball, football, basketball and more. Now adults, we ski together, fish, golf, snowmobile and, of course, nap.

My early school years introduced us to ethnic and religious diversity. We learned that not everybody celebrates Christmas — our Jewish friends had Hanukkah, their festive holiday. In summer, barbecues took place almost every weekend, especially for holidays.

In the 1960s, we were all about boating. Other friends joined us as we hitchhiked to Merrick to our family boat, a 22-footer docked at Nick’s Marina and spent the day water skiing, clamming and fishing. We learned about tides, currents and seasons when certain fish were abundant. We’d ski at high tide, fish when we got tired and, at low tide, we’d eat clams from various bays. We would crab at night around Middle Island and other places. Our block would feast on the catch from our "seafood supermarket."

In the early ’70s, Jones Beach’s Field 4 was great for bodysurfing, Frisbee tosses, playing lacrosse and football — and meeting girls. Good memories for the bagel boys, now in our mid to late sixties.

One special Christmas, my parents gave us a Go-Kart. We raced it on the runways of Mitchel Field. Men would fly remote-control airplanes and also watch their sons race midget cars on homemade racecourses. Our friends built motorbikes out of bicycles and lawn mower engines and rode them on paths believed to be old Native American trails.

On our school fields, we played handball, stickball and other sports. A neighbor had a cherry tree that we’d climb and compete with birds and squirrels for the delicious bounty. Then home for dinner at 5 — "Don’t be late!" because Dad was hungry. If we were near our block, we’d hear my mom’s distant call of "Johnny! Michael!" to get us home before dark.

Now, Montauk, the North Fork vineyards, restaurants, professional sports and concerts have become our adult destinations plus trips to Fire Island, Tobay Beach and the Long Beach boardwalk.

My lifelong friends have been diverse — Irish, Polish, Jewish, German, Italian, African American and Muslim. I am grateful to have shared all their customs.

Last year, we lost one of the "brothers," Claudio Facchini, to cancer at 68. His friends keep his spirit alive every time we reminisce about our cherished memories.

Ralph, Michael and I, along with friends old and new, still fish in local waters. The three remaining bagel boys still hunt upstate or out West.

While our enthusiasm to play is still there, our bodies sometimes say, "Let’s take a day off." If you know where to look, life on Long Island is still good, clean fun.

Reader John Scannello lives in North Massapequa.