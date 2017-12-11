Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe if someone sent this to you.

The white smoke had just wafted up from the subway grates when the cavalry came in. “Within two minutes, there were cops all over the place,” says Ralph Ledesma, just starting his work day as manager of Gourmet New York Marketplace on 43rd Street.

The alleged terror attacker near the Port Authority Bus Terminal might have picked the most heavily policed part of New York City.

Talking Point

Kicking and skating around Belmont ideas

The competition to build on the state land at Belmont Park is not only a head-to-head between hockey and soccer.

And it’s not only between the New York Mets, who are working with the New York Islanders, and the New York Yankees, who are working with the NYCFC soccer team.

It’s also a battle between two well-respected real estate juggernauts with deep roots in New York State development — and politics.

That became more clear Sunday, when the two bidders angling to develop Belmont presented their plans at a listening session in Elmont.

At the center of the Islanders’ effort to build a new hockey arena stood Richard Browne, the senior vice president of Sterling Project Development. For the NYCFC proposal to build a new soccer stadium, it was Avi Kollenscher, the senior vice president for The Related Companies.

Sterling, the real estate arm of the company that owns the New York Mets, developed Citi Field and is trying to develop the land surrounding the stadium at Willets Point. Related is developing Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side, and working on the renovation of Penn Station. Both firms have worked closely with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, both are intricately familiar with big development projects, and top executives from both firms have contributed to Cuomo’s 2018 campaign.

So, can we call it even?

Randi F. Marshall