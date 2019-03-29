Essay: An Aaron Judge triple for a little buddy

BY CHRISTINA MAGEE

My son Michael recognized sports team logos and players’ names and numbers long before he learned to read.

At age 1, we took him to Yankee Stadium for the first time. At 2, he started swinging a toy bat. Then at 3, on a hot June day in 2016, Michael slipped on a pool deck and shattered his left femur.

The recovery was long and frustrating. A metal plate was put into his leg, and he spent most of that summer rebuilding his lost confidence. In the hospital, I reminded him of videos we had seen. “Remember that time Derek Jeter dove into the stands for a ball and came out all bloody?” I said. I didn’t know how else to help a toddler relate to pain.

A year later, it was time to remove the plate. This meant another stay at the hospital, more sleepless nights. By this time though, there was a new hero at the center of Michael’s adoration — Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, a good sport, a good role model, a good guy. And over the course of one unbelievable year, Aaron became more than just Michael’s favorite athlete. He became something of a friend.

FENWAY PARK, July 16, 2017 — Our family took a road trip to Boston, Michael’s last outing before his surgery. Sitting in rightfield, he wore his lucky FDNY cap (Michael’s dad is a firefighter) and Judge’s No. 99.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Each time the Yankees took the field, Michael grabbed his glove and went to the low wall hoping for a ball. In the eighth inning, before Boston batted, Judge ran over, but he gave a ball to another boy. I was devastated, but wide-eyed Michael was happy to have stood thisclose to his idol.

Before Boston batted in the ninth, Judge locked eyes with Michael. Before I could process what was happening, he handed Michael a ball. “Nice shirt, little buddy,” he said, smiling the most genuine smile I’d ever seen. In that moment, I truly believed they were buddies. Our section erupted in applause. New York and Boston fans united in celebration of a young boy’s dream come true.

CITI FIELD, Aug. 16, 2017 — We sat in centerfield for a Mets-Yankees game, and our view of Judge was abysmal. Michael wanted to see Judge again and was convinced he would remember him. “I’m wearing the same hat, Mom,” he reasoned. “He said we are buddies, Mom.”

Midway through the game, we scurried to field level, brushing past security. This time, I felt in my bones that Judge would come right over to Michael at the wall — and he did! Same smile, same sincerity, and another ball for Michael. No one could believe it. Nothing this great could ever happen again, right?

YANKEE STADIUM, May 13, 2018 — It was Mother’s Day and pouring rain. Under his poncho in our seats in rightfield, Michael wore his lucky cap and No. 99 — and the day again felt special.

Yes, Michael had another encounter with his idol during a game break. Without a word, Judge handed him a ball and we said, “Thank you! Thank you!”

So now, in a case in his bedroom, Michael has three balls from a major league player most youngsters only dream of seeing in person.

I believe that Michael’s optimistic spirit and bravery through his recovery were put out into the universe and, in return, this little boy was delivered a miracle of sorts. Maybe it’s crazy to think that Judge recognized something special when he saw Michael in three stadium crowds, but stranger things have happened.

There’s beauty in baseball. And there’s significance in working hard, being generous, and doing the best you can — always. For those reasons, we all rise.

Reader Christina Magee lives in Bayport.