Family dynamics

The Suffolk factor in AG race

The race for New York State attorney general is shaping up to be interesting, with a Quinnipiac University poll released last week finding New York City Public Advocate Letitia James comfortably in the lead, but a whopping 42 percent undecided.

As always, Long Island is an important element in the path to victory. One candidate, law professor Zephyr Teachout, faced the Long Island electorate when she primaried Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2014. In that race, she logged decent numbers against the incumbent in Suffolk County, nabbing some 40 percent of the vote.

“We had enormous support from parents and teachers, from environmental activists and from people who are sick and tired of Albany corruption and misconduct,” Teachout told The Point on Tuesday, citing corruption in state government and the opt-out movement that swept Long Island.

While the opt-out movement is less hot, corruption on Long Island is still top-of-mind with the recent trials for former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

Teachout said her shoestring 2014 campaign didn’t have money for Suffolk polling, but in talking to activists, she felt that Democratic primary voters in the county cared about clean air and water, fracking and other environmental issues.

In this more crowded campaign, her opponents are taking positions further to the left than Cuomo once did, and she no longer has the progressive mantle to herself.

But will her positions — such as supporting the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the release of names of NYPD officers who shot a mentally disturbed man in Brooklyn in April — resonate in the suburbs? Teachout says we’re in uncharted territory.

“There’s a lot of old stories about politics, and they’re really being upended this year.”

Mark Chiusano