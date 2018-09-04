Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

AG candidates focus on Long Island

Leecia Eve told the Newsday editorial board Tuesday afternoon that she spent Friday and Saturday of the holiday weekend campaigning on Long Island in her long-shot campaign to win the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

Eve took the Long Island Rail Road and Lyft to our Melville office. She spoke about the housing affordability crisis, and how she would implement a different solution to dealing with zombie homes here: She would have the homes rehabbed and sold here as opposed to upstate, where there are plenty of abandoned residences that are best torn down.

Eve made a point of noting that neither she nor her three opponents have any specific roots in Nassau and Suffolk counties, but she said her work as a counsel and homeland security adviser to former Sen. Hillary Clinton, as well as her work for the Empire State Develpment Corp., gave her a deep understanding of Long Island issues.

Eve got a late start in the race, which seems wide open among NYC Public Advocate Tish James, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and law professor Zephyr Teachout. However, James, who was relatively late in getting her TV ads up compared with Maloney, seems to be spending the most time on Long Island in the hope it will give her the winning margin. James is expected to be in Nassau County twice this week, campaigning with Taylor Raynor, the candidate challenging Earlene Hooper in the 18th Assembly District, and holding a rally Saturday in Westbury.

Rita Ciolli