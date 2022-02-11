Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the name of the Washington politician who said about Republicans, "Take your party back from this cult. It has been hijacked."

The first letters of each clued word spell out: Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House.

NAUTICAL MILE: A Hilton Garden Inn will be built in this popular Nassau County waterfront strip.

ALABAMA: State which the Supreme Court said does not have to create a second mostly Black congressional district for the 2022 election.

NATIONAL GRID: Utility company seeking more than $4.5 million in restitution from five former employees convicted of carrying out a multiyear bribery scheme.

CATHERINE RINALDI: New interim president of the Long Island Rail Road after the resignation of Phillip Eng.

YALE: University at which Nathan Chen, who won the gold medal in men’s figure skating in Beijing, is a student.

POWER OF THE DOG: Movie that led in Academy Award nominations with 12 (with "The").

EAST HAMPTON: Long Island town in which a ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the state’s first offshore wind farm.

LUNAR NEW YEAR: COVID-19 cases in many Asian countries are spiking after celebrations of this holiday.

ONTARIO: Canadian province that is the epicenter of the Freedom Convoy trucker blockade protesting that country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

SPIRIT: One of the two budget carriers seeking to merge to create the nation’s fifth-largest U.S. airline.

INDIANA: State in which a turkey farm will euthanize 29,000 turkeys after a deadly avian flu was confirmed to have killed about 100 of the farm’s birds.