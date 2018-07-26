Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

Tossing around

Monica Martinez, the Democrat considered a wild card in the party’s effort to take control of the New York State Senate, has a message for those worried about her enthusiasm for the race: chill.

Martinez, whose nominating petitions are under challenge by Republicans, has underwhelmed key Democrats with her efforts so far to contend for the 3rd District seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Tom Croci. Only 1,497 signatures were filed by the Suffolk County party on her behalf, giving Martinez a small margin for error to meet the 1,000-signature threshold to get on the ballot. Her degree of jeopardy will be clearer later Thursday after Suffolk election commissioners review GOP challenges to 948 of her signatures.

For an incumbent county legislator in a Democratic district, submitting so few signatures is surprising. By contrast, Kathleen Cleary, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Republican Senate leader John Flanagan, got about 2,600 signatures. Louis D’Amaro, is challenging GOP incumbent Sen. Phil Boyle, got about 2,500.

Cleary, a political newcomer with no staff, raised $10,000 in the last campaign filing period. D’Amaro was on fire with about $93,000 in donations. But Martinez, who is using the staff of the county organization, came in below $15,000.

“I am completely 100 percent into it,” Martinez told The Point. “Anyone who says my heart isn’t into it doesn’t know me.”

During her lunchtime interview Thursday, Martinez said she was at party headquarters dialing for dollars and had just gotten a $5,000 pledge.

But New York Democrats aren’t worried about Martinez’s heart as much as they are about that of Suffolk County Democratic leader Rich Schaffer, who has openly questioned whether a Democratic-led Senate is good for Long Island.

“It reeks of Schaffer; he’s controlling her campaign infrastructure,” said one Democrat deeply involved in the Senate takeover effort. “It’s not just getting so few signatures, it’s not raising the money. She is not returning phone calls. She doesn’t seem to care.”

Schaffer’s critics say his lackluster effort on behalf of State Senate Democrats is part of his bargain with Conservative and Independence party leaders to get their minor-party ballot lines for local offices. Schaffer discouraged Robert Calarco, a county legislator who insiders believe would have made a stronger effort than Martinez, because Schaffer was concerned the GOP could capture his seat in a special election. Martinez’s seat in Hauppauge, however, is more than likely to stay in Democratic control.

Republicans are running Dean Murray, a member of the Assembly. He will have a cakewalk if Martinez is kicked off the ballot in a race that most Democrats felt was one of the easier Senate seats to flip. And if Martinez stays on the ballot, she will have to convince Senate Democrats that the money they raise will be well spent on her, instead of on someone like Anna Kaplan, the North Hempstead Town Board member who is running hard against GOP incumbent Sen. Elaine Phillips in Nassau County.

Rita Ciolli