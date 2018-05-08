Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Albany scrambles to replace the AG

Sometimes, Albany’s dysfunction can work to the public’s advantage.

Take the infighting and high intrigue over whether the State Legislature should name a replacement to fill the remaining seven months of disgraced Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman’s term.

State law dictates that the vote be taken in a joint meeting of the Assembly and Senate, which means Democrats dominate and Speaker Carl Heastie can call the shots. This is what happened when former Speaker Sheldon Silver — now on a retrial on federal public corruption charges — chose Assemb. Tom DiNapoli of Long Island to be the next state comptroller. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Alan Hevesi, who pleaded guilty to a felony and resigned Dec. 22, 2006, just days before he was to be sworn in for a third term.

The difference in timing — seven months as opposed to a full four years — is cited by Republicans and those Democrats who oppose a temporary replacement. All are aligned in the fear it would clear the field and give that person an edge on the Democratic nomination, if not the job. So state Republicans, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, rivals all, seem to be aligned in stopping an appointment.

“I don’t think anyone should be handpicked,” said John Flanagan, the Senate majority leader.

State Democratic Party officials would like to review the field, but a minority person, a woman or someone with both attributes, would be a strategic addition to their statewide ticket, which so far includes Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and DiNapoli. A minority person or woman from the Democrats’ progressive wing would likely stop a primary challenger for attorney general from that contingent, which is supporting Cynthia Nixon for governor and City Council member Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor.

Cuomo would prefer someone more in sync with his agenda than a rival for influence. And de Blasio, who doesn’t get along with Cuomo, needs an ally in Albany. What they all need is time.

Heastie, however, in an extraordinary moment of power, is interested in making an appointment. His current top choice: New York City Public Advocate Letitia James.

As for the public, its best interests are often served by Albany doing nothing.

