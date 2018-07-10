Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Because of a technical difficulty, the newsletter was not sent out Monday. We extend our apologies and are including its content below so you don’t miss out.

Daily Point

New York GOP in a bind

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sought to ride the Supreme Court nomination uproar by coming to New Hyde Park Tuesday (and back in Farmingdale on Wednesday) to demand that Republican state senators return to Albany to enact new protections for abortion in case Roe v. Wade is overturned. The governor also said he would target GOP senators especially vulnerable on abortion issues, such as Elaine Phillips in the 7th District in northwest Nassau County.

Democrats fighting to take control of the State Senate in November expect some extra energy on their side because of the battle that will play out in Washington over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the high court. So would it be better for New York Republicans, as some have suggested, to defuse the abortion fight by having some of their members give Democrats the votes to pass a bill that explicitly states women have the right to abortions in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy?

Not if they want the Conservative Party line on November’s ballot, a slot that has often given them the winning edge. State party chairman Mike Long told The Point Tuesday that any senator who did so “need not apply for the Conservative endorsement.”

His message to Republicans worried that abortion could bring new single-issue voters to the polls: “Just because everyone is dropping off the George Washington Bridge doesn’t mean conservative Republicans have to follow.” If Republicans did support Cuomo on abortion, he said, “then there would be no need for an opposition party in New York.”

Long said Republicans need to point out that even if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe, abortion would still be legal in New York. “There is no issue here, no one will be denied an abortion,” said Long, who added that the governor was acting like a “hysterical child.”

Even if Republicans remain united in refusing a vote on an abortion-rights bill, will they still return this fall to finish up local district issues that remained on the table when the session ended last month?

“It is not being discussed right now,” said Scott Reif, a spokesman for Senate Republicans.

Rita Ciolli