The Point: There will be consequences

Cyber Ninjas, the Florida firm whose review of Arizona’s 2020 presidential vote was widely ridiculed, declared itself insolvent and laid off all its staff after a judge fined it $50,000 a day for contempt for refusing to surrender records of its review. Perhaps someone should do an audit.
Experts say we have to learn to live with COVID-19. OK, but will we be living with a death rate like the flu, or like the one we’ve been seeing lately? And if it’s somewhere in between, how much death can we learn to live with?
Newly released texts show that numerous Fox News hosts served as unofficial advisers to former President Donald Trump. Not that we needed the texts to know that.
Since being banned from Twitter, former President Donald Trump’s favorability ratings have improved and Twitter’s user numbers have increased. Wait, this was a win-win?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol requested that Republican Rep. Jim Jordan cooperate with the investigation. Jordan declined. The pleasantries are over, now what?
Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson said anyone who believes the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump is not demonstrating leadership — but Hutchinson did, just by saying that.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams named his brother Bernard, a former police sergeant, a deputy NYPD commissioner in charge of the mayor’s personal security, saying, "If I have to put my life in someone’s hands, I want to put it in the hands of someone I trust deeply." And the only person who fit that bill was his brother?
New Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and new NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell made history when they assumed their offices. But with Sewell now criticizing Bragg for prosecution policies she says are too lenient, they’re no longer making history — they’re following it.
He was a defiant one in refusing to play stereotypical film roles, stayed cool in the heat of every night, and blossomed like a lily in the field to become one of the great actors of his generation and a trailblazer for legions of Black actors to follow. RIP, Sidney Poitier.