Islanders saddle up

Years in the making

The formal announcement Wednesday that the New York Islanders will be heading to Belmont Park is the culmination of two years of work that started with a conversation between developer Michael Dubb and then-Islanders owner Charles Wang.

Dubb, a member of the New York Racing Association board, broached the idea of Belmont as a home for the Islanders just as Wang was selling the team.

In December 2015, Dubb persuaded Wang, who was working with Dubb on a development in Plainview, to come to Belmont and look around.

Some months later, Dubb set up a meeting with Wang and Chris Kaye, NYRA’s president and chief executive. Then, it was a matter of getting new Islanders owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin on board.

Ledecky remembered it the same way, telling The Point Wednesday that it was Wang who put the pieces together and made it happen. “It was his vision,” Ledecky said. “He said, ‘Take a look at Belmont Park.’ ”

In 2016, the state canceled its request for development proposals for Belmont. This year, the state issued a new request — opening the door for a bid by the Islanders.

On Wednesday, after more than a decade of trying to build the Islanders a new home, Wang wasn’t at the celebration when they finally announced plans for one. But Ledecky noted that even as so many others were cheered, Wang should “take a bow,” too.

Randi F. Marshall