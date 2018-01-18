Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Could the new Amazon headquarters end up on Long Island?

It’s possible.

One of Amazon’s top 20 finalists is the New York metropolitan area — including Long Island.

But where — exactly — is Amazon looking?

Is the company focused on New York City, where city officials had suggested west midtown, lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn and Queens?

Or is it looking at the other parts of the region, like Long Island, where officials had recommended three sites — Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley, Heartland Town Square in Brentwood and Belmont Park in Elmont?

State officials aren’t answering that question — yet.

But if Amazon executives have kept up with Long Island or sports news, they should have crossed one of the region’s options off their list. The state’s Empire State Development agency has conditionally approved the New York Islanders’ proposal to build an arena at Belmont.

A source with knowledge of the situation told The Point that if Amazon actually wanted Belmont, the state could change its plans, or even back out of the arena deal, if necessary. But officials don’t expect that to be an issue. “It’s probably something we don’t have to worry about,” the source said.

The mega online retailer will now begin negotiations with the 20 finalists, but Islanders fans may hope Amazon makes it clear soon that its puck is heading for a different net.

Randi F. Marshall