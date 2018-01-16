Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! If this newsletter was forwarded to you, click here to subscribe.

Isle charm offensive

The New York Islanders have started to turn on the charm.

As they prepare for the environmental review that will precede construction of a hockey arena at Belmont Park, the Islanders are wooing Elmont residents and members of the surrounding community.

That started with a couple of Islanders game-viewing parties at King Umberto restaurant in Elmont. Monday night, for instance, the hockey team held an invitation-only game-watching party attended by co-owner Jon Ledecky and the team mascot, Sparky, for as many as 80 local police officers.

Next week, team representatives, including Sparky, will head to Gotham Avenue School in Elmont to introduce third- and fourth-graders to floorball, a form of indoor hockey. And later this month, they’ll offer two school assemblies, one in Valley Stream, and another in Elmont.

Still to be scheduled are other community gatherings, including a chamber of commerce meeting.

That one might be a bit more contentious. Better bring Sparky.

Randi F. Marshall