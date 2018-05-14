It’s a gamble

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point? Did someone forward you this newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

The last thing most gamblers would call New York’s politicians is forward-thinking. But the State Legislature did look ahead in 2013, and legalized sports betting here could come quickly because of that.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a federal regulation against sports betting that applied to 46 states is unconstitutional, ruling for New Jersey in its attempts to legalize such wagering. That still might have left New York with a very long path to sports betting, because gambling is banned by the state constitution — except for the kinds that have been allowed by constitutional amendments.

An amendment requires two votes of the State Legislature and a public referendum, but the 2013 amendment that legalized casino gambling also allowed for sports betting at casinos to begin if the federal ban disappeared via a court decision or a repeal.

New Jersey bettors could be wagering on sports in as little as two weeks, starting at Monmouth Park racetrack, where a sports bar equipped for the purpose by London bookmaker William Hill has been waiting several years for the go-ahead.

So how soon could New Yorkers place legal sports bets in their home state, and how easily?

Not as fast as New Jersey, experts say, but pretty quickly. Enabling legislation to regulate the wagering was introduced in both the Senate and Assembly in March by members who chair the chambers’ gaming committees. And rather than being limited to four recently licensed casinos, betting at racinos, tracks, OTBs and on mobile devices would be allowed by the bills via “affiliate deals” with the casinos.

With the legislative session due to end in a few weeks and gambling legislation seen as a priority, legal wagers in time for the World Series and football season might not be long shots at all.

Lane Filler