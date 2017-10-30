Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Environmental group: It’s time to clean house in Suffolk

Under the heading of “Here’s something we haven’t seen before,” the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum has made a block endorsement for the Suffolk County Legislature. And it goes like this:

Dump the incumbents.

Yup, the Forum is encouraging voters to reject all 14 incumbent legislators seeking re-election.

“The problem is that we re-elect 97 percent of incumbents so their attitude in Washington, Albany and Hauppauge is, ‘I don’t want to do anything to piss anyone off,’” Forum president Richard Amper told The Point. “And that gets shortened to, ‘I don’t want to do anything.’ ”

The Forum cited two issues for its mass opposition — what it describes as the legislature’s refusal to write to Albany requesting approval to hold a referendum to establish a funding stream for the county’s septic replacement program, and its support for legislation that would allow for development on protected farmland in circumvention of a referendum backed by a Supreme Court decision.

“Their attitude is, ‘We know water is an enormous crisis, but we’re not going to obey the court, we’re not going to keep our options open,’ ” Amper said. “Once they refuse to do that, you have to give someone else a chance. It can’t get worse.”

On Friday, we told you the Forum was going to spend the weekend evaluating the candidates for Nassau County executive.

The verdict: Democrat Laura Curran.

Curran filed her response to the group’s questionnaire, Republican Jack Martins didn’t. Curran’s answers passed muster. And Martins’ history in the State Senate, the Forum said, did not.

Michael Dobie