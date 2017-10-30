It’s mailer time
Environmental group: It’s time to clean house in Suffolk
Under the heading of “Here’s something we haven’t seen before,” the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum has made a block endorsement for the Suffolk County Legislature. And it goes like this:
Dump the incumbents.
Yup, the Forum is encouraging voters to reject all 14 incumbent legislators seeking re-election.
“The problem is that we re-elect 97 percent of incumbents so their attitude in Washington, Albany and Hauppauge is, ‘I don’t want to do anything to piss anyone off,’” Forum president Richard Amper told The Point. “And that gets shortened to, ‘I don’t want to do anything.’ ”
The Forum cited two issues for its mass opposition — what it describes as the legislature’s refusal to write to Albany requesting approval to hold a referendum to establish a funding stream for the county’s septic replacement program, and its support for legislation that would allow for development on protected farmland in circumvention of a referendum backed by a Supreme Court decision.
“Their attitude is, ‘We know water is an enormous crisis, but we’re not going to obey the court, we’re not going to keep our options open,’ ” Amper said. “Once they refuse to do that, you have to give someone else a chance. It can’t get worse.”
On Friday, we told you the Forum was going to spend the weekend evaluating the candidates for Nassau County executive.
The verdict: Democrat Laura Curran.
Curran filed her response to the group’s questionnaire, Republican Jack Martins didn’t. Curran’s answers passed muster. And Martins’ history in the State Senate, the Forum said, did not.
Michael Dobie
Talking Point
You’ve got mail
When a sitting district attorney is indicted in the last few weeks before an election, it would seem that the candidates vying to replace him would quickly focus on the corruption issue. But printing mailers and cutting television ads require leadtime.
The headlines last week were all about Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota being accused of abusing the powers of his office, an issue that affects everyone in the county — but voters are receiving mailers on fighting MS-13 and other gangs, not a problem for most county residents. Democratic DA candidate Tim Sini and Democratic sheriff candidate Errol Toulon show them with so much law enforcement paraphernalia they look like something out of “The Untouchables.”
Toulon’s mailer goes straight to reassuring wary Suffolk residents that he won’t be soft on illegal immigration. “I’ll never let political correctness come before protecting the community,” reads one line from a flyer paid for by the New York State Democratic Committee.
Sini’s mailer quotes “Fox & Friends” calling him “The man who took MS-13 down.”
However, Sini’s Republican opponent, attorney Ray Perini, told the editorial board in his endorsement interview that Sini is exaggerating his role in those cases. “When he says he dismantled MS-13, he takes a lot of credit,” Perini said.
Anne Michaud
Pencil Point
The evidence is clear . . .
Quick hits
It doesn’t add up
- The cost of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s use of military planes for domestic and international flights so far is $804,242 compared with at most $22,667 had he flown commercial, according to a The New York Times analysis. That leads to today’s financial equation: $804,242 - $22,667 does not equal “Drain the swamp.”
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says campaign contributor Jona Rechnitz was lying when he testified in court that his money brought him access to City Hall, but he can’t remember details of their conversations. So how does de Blasio know that Rechnitz is lying?
- Long Islanders love their open spaces and parks. So, apparently, do gangs seeking to dump their victims. Places of rest now places of eternal rest.
- A baseball cap worn by Jackie Robinson with three protective plates sewn inside to protect him from beanballs was sold at auction for $590,994. That’s about a dollar for every racist taunt he endured in 1947, the year he broke baseball’s color line.
- U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions says the war on opioids is winnable. All evidence from all other drug wars to the contrary.
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is crafting a plan to grant students defrauded by for-profit colleges only partial forgiveness of their loans instead of the full relief offered by the Obama administration. Because nothing says help-for-the-struggling like taking more money out of their pockets.
- South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee and Benghazi pursuer of Hillary Clinton, says Republicans should stop complaining about the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and let special counsel Robert Mueller do his job. At last, bipartisanship in Washington.
Michael Dobie