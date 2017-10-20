Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Did someone forward you our newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point One year ago today ... Friday marks one year since Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and then-Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto were arrested on federal corruption charges. With both their cases pending and court dates set for January, the election to be held in just under three weeks might answer another question: Just who is on trial here? Venditto retired to concentrate on fighting his charges, and Mangano elected not to seek a third term after the county GOP made it clear he did not have the party’s support. But the accusations against both are at the core of the Democratic assertion — in races for offices in the county, and in Oyster Bay and Hempstead towns — that Republicans who have run those governments for so long have built a corrupt system of patronage and pork that voters ought to reject. Will that strategy work for Democrats? Will voters hold Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino and county executive hopeful Jack Martins in contempt at the ballot box, along with other GOP candidates for the town boards and county legislature? The jury is still out. There may even be a split decision. Lane Filler

Talking Point Trump making New York moves It’s becoming increasingly likely that President Donald Trump will make appointments soon to two of the nation’s most prestigious U.S. attorney’s offices, those in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York. Multiple sources tell The Point that the administration would like to include these two nominations in the next tranche sent to the Senate for consideration before the end of the year. CNN and Politico reported Thursday that Trump has met with Edward McNally, one of the two candidates for the Brooklyn post, and with Geoffrey Berman for the Manhattan office. It is extremely rare for a president to meet with candidates as opposed to nominees. That spurred a flurry of indignation by Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Dianne Feinstein of California, who said Trump should not be meeting with candidates, especially those who would have jurisdiction over cases that could involve him and his family. Trump Tower is in Manhattan, and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has many properties in Brooklyn, including his purchase of the Watchtower building that needs financing. The news of Trump’s meeting with McNally also set off alarms among supporters of Richard Donoghue, the other candidate for the Eastern District. Donoghue, counsel to CA Technologies, is the candidate favored most by the local law enforcement and legal community and alums of the Eastern District, where he was a longtime prosecutor. McNally is a law partner of Trump long-time personal lawyer Mark Kasowitz. By Thursday night, Hill sources said that the White House would reach out to the Donoghue team through an unofficial channel to schedule a meeting with Trump. But those close to Donoghue said it was news to them that he would also be meeting with the president. Sources on the Hill have told the administration that Donoghue would have a much easier sail through the Senate, while Democrats would try to block McNally. Rita Ciolli

