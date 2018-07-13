Happy Friday! Welcome to The Point.

How many New Yorkers are on the ‘no-purchase’ list for guns?

In early June, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pushed to pass what he called a Red Flag Gun Protection Bill that would make New York the first state to allow teachers and school administrators to directly petition judges to take away guns from students and others whom they perceive as potential threats.

Cuomo’s Red Flag campaign in June led The Point to request data under the Freedom of Information Law to understand who in New York is already firearm-ineligible. The numbers are fascinating.

The data come from New York’s SAFE Act, the gun-regulation law written in 2013 in response to the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Among the act’s provisions: developing a database of the people in the state who are on a “no-purchase” list because a mental health professional or physician recommended to the state that each person not be permitted to purchase or own a firearm. This information is retained for only five years.

Across the state, there are 113,070 people unable to purchase or carry a gun. Of them, 73,116 are men.

Suffolk County has about 6,700 residents on the list — the most by any county outside of New York City, and about 6 percent of the total. Nassau ranks 10th, with about 2,100 people, or 2 percent of the total.

Unsurprisingly, at the top is Manhattan, where 23,931 people are on the ineligible list. Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn all rank higher than Nassau and Suffolk as well.

In almost every county, including Nassau and Suffolk, there are more men on the list than women. The age range with the highest number of “no-purchase” designees is between 20 and 29.

Why this age group? Is it that they’re more likely to see a mental health professional or physician who might send up one of those red flags? Or is something else going on within the younger generation that makes some members unsuitable to own a firearm?

We will continue to crunch the numbers and see what else this data can reveal about gun laws, mental health and gun ownership in New York. Meanwhile, Cuomo’s legislation is still pending.

Isobel van Hagen and Randi F. Marshall