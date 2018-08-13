King, de Blasio, and the NFL

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

De Blasio, the boogeyman. Again.

Bashing New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio is a familiar playbook for Long Island Republicans, and this summer the GOP is returning to it. State Sens. Carl Marcellino, Elaine Phillips and challenger Jeff Pravato recently ran Facebook ads warning of what might happen if “NYC Democrats” take over the upper chamber in Albany.

The ads were paid for by the New York State Senate Republican Campaign Committee and include identical language, according to a review of Facebook’s political ad archive.

“NYC Democrats control every branch of state government EXCEPT the State Senate, where Republicans hold a one-seat majority,” the ads say, with the added contention that education funding for Long Island schools was cut when NYC Democrats controlled the State Senate in 2009 and 2010, after the Great Recession.

The ads end with a quote from de Blasio: “ ‘If there is a Democrat majority in the State Senate . . . that’s undoubtedly good for the people of New York City.’ (NYC Bill de Blasio, NYC.gov, 4/4/18).”

A transcript from de Blasio’s office for that day shows his quote was different, referring to a Democratic majority being good for both the state and city: “If there is a Democratic majority in the State Senate, that is undoubtedly good for the State of New York and that’s undoubtedly good for the people of New York City.”

Facebook archives indicate that the State Senate Republican Campaign Committee also paid for other anti-de Blasio ads, including one against James Skoufis, a Democratic assemblyman running for State Senate in the Hudson Valley, and another ad on behalf of Pravato, who is challenging State Sen. John Brooks, about de Blasio’s plan to register detainees on Rikers Island to vote. The overall theme: that the de Blasio-Democratic way of life is inimical to the mayor’s nearby neighbors.

“Each time I think Bill de Blasio has reached the pinnacle of craziness, things gets [sic] worse,” the text of the Pravato ad says. “Now he’s actively registering criminals to vote. No shocker when it comes to this radical Mayor I guess.”

Mark Chiusano