Daily Point

Meet the hopefuls

The big-ticket New York State governor and attorney general races as well as control of the State Senate may be dominating the attention of voters but there are a few under-the-radar Assembly primaries happening on Long Island.

In Nassau’s Assembly District 20, Democrats Juan Vides and John Vobis Jr. are facing off to see who will go against incumbent Republican Melissa Miller, a first-term representative of Long Beach, Oceanside and Five Towns, in November. Vides immigrated to New York from El Salvador with his family when he was 4 years old and now owns a business here. Vobis worked for 17 years as a court officer before becoming a lawyer. Both are involved in community groups.

The Nassau County Democratic Committee endorsed Vobis in May because his legal credentials gave him a “better shot” at getting elected against Miller, according to party chairman Jay Jacobs, who added that Miller has the edge in this race despite it being a Democratic district because she is well-liked in the community. Vides’ campaign is accusing the party of backing the conventional candidate, arguing that “the people don’t need a lawyer” and “are tired of the same old thing.”

Nassau Democrats did back newcomer Taylor Raynor in LI’s only other Democratic Assembly primary against the entrenched incumbent Earlene Hooper. Read the editorial board’s full thoughts on Raynor and that District 18 race here.

In District 17, Republican James Coll is going up against incumbent John Mikulin, who won an April special election to fill the seat vacated by Thomas McKevitt when he joined the Nassau County Legislature. Coll, a retired NYPD officer, is not endorsed by the Nassau County Republican Committee, while Mikulin, a deputy attorney for the Town of Hempstead, checks all the party loyalty boxes.

In Suffolk, the possibility of a GOP primary in the North Fork’s district has been chaotic. After Republican Mike Yacubich filed petitions to primary incumbent Anthony Palumbo, Suffolk’s two election commissioners and a State Supreme Court justice disqualified him on the grounds the petitions were filed under the name “Mike” instead of his full name. But State Appellate Division reversed the decision, finding that he did not intend to mislead voters and restored him to the primary ballot.

Amanda Fiscina