Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is adamant about not having her name emblazoned on every public sign — or anything else — involving county activities. And that means the thousands of runners expected for this weekend’s Long Island Marathon Festival of Races will not receive official T-shirts or wipe the sweat from their brows with official towels that have a politician’s name on them.

Her immediate predecessor, Edward Mangano, who is on trial on federal corruption charges, exceeded all branding expectations. It might take the entire four years of Curran’s term to locate and then tape over Mangano’s name, which is on more than 700 county signs.

Managno wasn’t the first. Democrat Thomas Suozzi, who held the top county office from 2002 to 2009, kept up the famed GOP practice of using an the elected official’s moniker on signage.

But Curran pledged during her campaign to keep her name off the signs to break with a costly tradition. Marathon swag doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime, but a promise is a promise. So far, Curran is making good on it.