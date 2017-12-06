Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! To subscribe click here.

Daily Point

Curran’s top choice for big Nassau job

Laura Curran is filling in the blanks on her management chart, and the Nassau executive-elect is zeroing in on her county attorney.

The Point has learned that Jared Kasschau, a partner in the Harris Beach law firm and someone with whom she worked closely as a legislator and candidate, is her top choice at this point. Kasschau’s bio on the firm’s website notes, along with his professional accomplishments, that he is a leader of the Rockville Centre Democratic Club.

Tom Garry, the managing partner of Harris Beach, is also vice chairman of the Nassau County Democratic Party and chair of the Curran transition team. His selection caused some carping among Democrats that it projected the wrong image for Curran to have someone high in the party involved with appointing staff in the new administration, because she ran on a promise to end patronage and the county’s back-scratching culture.

The selection of Kasschau is likely to mean that Harris Beach shouldn’t get legal work outsourced by the county. After all, Democrats protested loudly when Edward Mangano awarded contracts to his old firm, Rivkin Radler.

Rita Ciolli