It’s all well and good that Congress is investigating and might even regulate Facebook because of its failure to control access to its users’ data [“CEO: Social media rules ‘inevitable,’ ” News, April 12].

However, we have a choice — we don’t have to use it! I use Facebook only when I must, such as when it’s required to post a comment in a discussion group hosted by one of my trade magazines.

Personally, I’m a Betty White-ist. Although it was a Facebook-based campaign that got the actress a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live,” in her opening monologue she said she thought Facebook was “a huge waste of time.”

However, we have no choice when it comes to the credit-reporting agencies Experian, Equifax or Transunion. They collect our data — I would call it stealing, because it’s someone using something that’s yours without your permission. They sell the data, or by neglect allow hackers to access it, and charge us to lock down our accounts to protect us against the fraud that they themselves have enabled!

How about regulating this klepto-biz, Congress? I’m waiting, but I’m not holding my breath.

Christopher Paul, Bayport

While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked many tough questions about third-party data use and privacy concerns, he held his own in his testimony before congressional committees.

What these sessions really revealed is just how out of touch many U.S. senators and representatives are with technology, social media and basic internet use. The world moves at a fast pace, certainly faster than when many of these lawmakers arrived in Congress.

Lawmakers need to keep up or get out of the way. Drain the swamp.

James T. Rooney, Centerport