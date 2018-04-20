TODAY'S PAPER
A new arena? No. Fix the roads? Yes!

A rendering shows a nighttime view of an arena complex proposed by Melville developer Jones Lang LaSalle for a 40-acre property in Ronkonkoma. Jones Lang LaSalle is one of four companies vying to be named the site's master developer. Photo Credit: Ronkonkoma Vision Project LLC

By Newsday Readers
The idea of another new arena, with no apparent anchor tenant, is a disgrace against Long Islanders [“Suffolk selects $1B sports arena plan,” News, April 9]. Newsday ran an editorial cartoon on April 14 that explained it best, showing a car falling into a big pothole while the driver sarcastically says, yes, we need another arena. Why?

“Fix our infrastructure” banners should be hung from every Long Island Expressway overpass to get the message across to our politicians. There are huge cracks and potholes along the entire length of the LIE, especially along the white lane markers. The state Department of Transportation is taking forever to fix them.

It would be better to widen the Sagtikos Parkway, move forward with public sewers, and get the redevelopment project moving at the former Pilgrim Psychiatric Center. That’s been in planning for years.

Let’s put our developmental muscle into something that makes sense for Long Island: infrastructure and affordable housing for college graduates.

Otherwise, there is no future for Long Island.

Edward Koenig, Brightwaters

