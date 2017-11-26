It’s too bad that a letter writer missed the entire point made by Joy Mangano, inventor of a self-wringing mop [“Her business success was one in a million,” Letters, Nov. 17].

Having a goal, a purpose, a dream that one believes in — that’s the power of her example. People everywhere would have more positive feelings if they were motivated by the desire and determination to bring their contributions to fruition.

Mangano didn’t give up. It’s a positive attitude that makes the difference every day of our lives, not our intelligence or our fortune. We make our good luck by not giving in or giving up!

Holly Gordon,Bay Shore