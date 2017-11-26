TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

A positive attitude is the difference

Joy Mangano, entrepreneur and inspiration for the movie

Joy Mangano, entrepreneur and inspiration for the movie JOY, poses for a photo at HSN, Tuesday, April 26, 2016, in New York, during the Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment press event for the May 3rd Blu-ray and DVD release of JOY. Photo Credit: Invsion for Twentieth Century Fox / Diane Bondareff

By Newsday Readers
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It’s too bad that a letter writer missed the entire point made by Joy Mangano, inventor of a self-wringing mop [“Her business success was one in a million,” Letters, Nov. 17].

Having a goal, a purpose, a dream that one believes in — that’s the power of her example. People everywhere would have more positive feelings if they were motivated by the desire and determination to bring their contributions to fruition.

Mangano didn’t give up. It’s a positive attitude that makes the difference every day of our lives, not our intelligence or our fortune. We make our good luck by not giving in or giving up!

Holly Gordon,Bay Shore

By Newsday Readers
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

There's a special poignancy to the process of Dobie: Sorting through the pieces of a rich life
Union military re-enactors. O’Reilly: Slave girl’s words resonate in 21st Century
Around this dinner table this holiday, there'll be Filler: Who wants a helping of tax reform?
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) prepares last week for Young: Franken case gets more complicated
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at Georgetown Young: Why awaken claims against Bill Clinton?
The controversy over allegations regarding U.S. Senate candidate Michaud: Political impact of Moore allegations