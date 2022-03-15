Reckless driving, marijuana licenses, housing needs and more

Punish reckless drivers on LI roads

Kudos to Newsday’s editorial board for highlighting the roadway mayhem on the Long Island highways ["Action needed on road mayhem," Opinion, March 11]. The board is spot on when acknowledging that our politicians are not appropriately deterring or punishing aggressive and reckless drivers.

Long Island spends more than double the national average on public safety. This should be reflected in highway enforcement. We spend a lot on purchasing cameras that protect police officers from frivolous lawsuits, but where are the stationary and mobile cameras protecting law-abiding drivers on our highways? Why aren’t more officers visible there?

These roadways must be fully funded by the state. As a victim of aggressive driving on the Long Island Expressway, I know that enforcement must be addressed.

On a recent visit to Florida, I saw other states’ police, with emergency lights flashing, aggressively slowing drivers.

A word to the wise: "Drive in the right lane and pray you arrive safely."

— Joe Campbell, Port Washington

Pot offender idea a head-scratcher

As I began reading "Pot offenders may get shot at retail licenses" [News, March 11], I had to stop reading and ask myself, "Am I on drugs?" Gov. Kathy Hochul’s approval of giving convicted marijuana-related offenders the first chance at obtaining "conditional" retail license preference seems way off base.

While fully understanding the abuses suffered by Black and Latino communities in arrest rates, it seems incongruous to grant preference to those who broke the laws at the time of their arrests.

As a lifelong moderate Democrat, I am beginning to wonder if the party is trying to help the Republicans win the governor’s race. Who is advising Hochul? First, she proposed dispensing with local zoning laws to alleviate housing shortages, and now making manufacturers responsible for recycling — the cost of which would be passed on to consumers anyway. To me, that’s three strikes against Hochul.

— Regina Kennedy Anto, Baldwin

I’m not too keen about Gov. Kathy’s Hochul’s proposal about licensing pot offenders.

What are their qualifications?

Also, a reader had previously said that each town should investigate facts about marijuana before deciding to opt in or not on local sales. I agree.

Alcohol and recreational marijuana are intoxicating substances. A century ago, Prohibition was enacted to rid drunkenness, a problem then and now with driving while intoxicated. Congress ratified the 18th Amendment in 1919 and repealed it in 1933. It was a bust.

The next year, New York set up the State Liquor Authority to "regulate and control the manufacture and distribution." The same could be done with marijuana, so many of the concerns about pot would be moot.

Personally, although I would not use it, I believe sales of marijuana should be allowed. It would mean more revenue for the towns.

— Mark Schaier, Oyster Bay

I have an idea where towns should place marijuana stores. How about right next to all the liquor stores.

— Mark Stysiack, Ridge

Mall should not be converted for housing

I have lived on Long Island since the 1950s, when my parents bought their home. We have seen many changes, including the obnoxious building of the Massapequa mall, which converted our relatively quiet street into a main access route. To have that mall converted to massive housing would only compound that travesty ["Housing a fit at LI’s failing malls," Editorial, March 7]. I applaud the resistance of our Town of Oyster Bay.

— George Leifer, Massapequa Park

After a long wait, it’s time for baseball

Major League Baseball’s lockout is finally over ["It’s a deal! Season will be 162 games," Sports, March 11]. As a lifelong Mets fan, I am full of joy. I have not been to a game in two years because of the pandemic, but I will return with the rest of my fellow Mets fans. So, let the games begin.

— Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Bellerose

Why were professional baseball players able to refuse earlier offers when a fair number make $25 million a year? The simple reason is because they can. In economic terms, it’s "supply and demand." We know it better as "capitalism." If there is a strong demand for a product in limited supply, prices increase.

Baseball and players are in great demand. Therefore, owners and players make a lot of money. If consumers object, they can boycott going to the games and stop watching or listening to them on media.

To satisfy their craving, they could watch semipro, high school, Little League or many other organized baseball games in their communities.

— Bob Hoffman, Jericho