OpinionLetters

Anxious about weaker regulations for banks

Newsday readers respond to topics covered.

By Newsday Readers
I am stunned that the Federal Reserve is talking about allowing banks to take more risks [“Fed proposes easing limits on bank risk-taking,” News, May 31].

When added together with the administration’s recent watering down of the already flawed Dodd-Frank law, this certainly begs the question, What could possibly go wrong?

The answer is quite simply a new and greater recession, bigger and better than 2008. Does anyone in this administration remember 2008 and what it did to Main Street?

Perhaps a better question is does anyone care? Remember that businessman Donald Trump then referred to the downturn as a “buying opportunity,” and his Treasury secretary made a fortune foreclosing on homeowners.

Wall Street must be breaking out the bubbly — the 1 percent celebrating new buying opportunities.

The rest of us had better batten down the hatches and prepare for the coming storm.

Joe Squerciati,

Hicksville

