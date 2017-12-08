Newsday’s editorial “Consumer agency plays a vital role” [Dec. 7] essentially promotes the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s bureaucracy and its 1,600 civil servants with the comment, “Mulvaney won’t be able to undo the agency’s work overnight.”

As any student of history understands, a bureaucratic state is an undemocratic state. Does Newsday support policies of career bureaucrats over those of a duly elected president and his director, Mick Mulvaney?

If a president and his agency heads promote policies that are undemocratic and unlawful, the issue should be taken to the courts or to the people in the next election. It’s not up to politicized bureaucrats to determine the law or the direction of the CFPB.

Laurann Pandelakis, Manhasset

Renaissance support helps many at SBU

Thank you for your coverage of the potential renaming of the Stony Brook School of Medicine to the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University [“Naming challenge,” News, Nov. 10].

As a medical and doctoral student at Stony Brook University, I am delighted with this recognition of Renaissance Technologies for its generous philanthropy and commitment to the School of Medicine. Newsday’s story quoted a dissenting student representative as well as “some student political groups,” but failed to mention the thousands of students, including me, who have directly benefited from Renaissance’s contributions.

Such philanthropy transcends political party lines, as do its beneficiaries — students, faculty and staff. Many are dedicated to advancing knowledge in science and medicine through research, improving diagnosis and treatment of human disease, and increasing the quantity and quality of life.

Over the past 35 years, employees of Renaissance Technologies have donated more than $500 million to support such goals they hold in common with Stony Brook. I’m pleased with the university council’s decision to recognize this generosity appropriately.

Glenn Werneburg, Mineola