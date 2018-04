Demand the return of the USS Pueblo

Besides demanding that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un give up his nuclear program, President Donald Trump should demand the immediate return of all foreign nationals held in North Korea [“Expect N. Korea to try to fool the U.S.,” Opinion, April 26]. He should also demand the return of the USS Pueblo, a Navy ship attacked and captured by North Korean forces in 1968.

Lloyd E. Simonsen, Ronkonkoma