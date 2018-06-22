Disappointments with the 2018 U.S. Open

It’s bad enough that players Zack Johnson and Ian Poulter whined about the U.S. Open course at the Shinnecock Golf Club, but the Long Island fans were the worst I have ever seen. Their boorish behavior showed a lack of class. On one hole of more than 500 yards, fans at the tee shouted, “In the hole!” It showed zero control or decorum. Stay home and learn some manners!

Arthur J. French, Wainscott

The 2018 U.S. Open will go down as a poor effort to promote and conserve the ancient and honorable traditions of the game, which the U.S. Golf Association says it tries to do.

The primary mistake was taking an already difficult course, Shinnecock Hills, and making its setup so difficult that many notable players failed to make the cut and play the weekend. What’s honorable about that? If I were a sponsor, I would be unhappy with the number of people like me who chose to do other things and not watch on TV. How can a sponsor justify spending shareholder money supporting what is becoming the least interesting of the four majors? The U.S. Open setups are becoming laughable and are embarrassing the sport and something has to change.

Congratulations to winner Brooks Koepka, and no disrespect to him, but I am not tuning in to watch second-tier pros play. No Tiger Woods, no me. If you want to promote the growth of a game that is struggling to engage fans, doing anything that does not keep marquee names in the field is foolish.

Mark Ferguson, Larchmont