I read with dismay that the new owners of the Martha Clara vineyards want to build luxury homes on part of the property [“A full ‘wine experience,’ ” News, May 28].

The Riverhead Town Board should not let this happen.

Approval of residential development on farmland would set a precedent that could devastate the future of Long Island’s beautiful vineyards.

Doug Dittko, Manorville

Editor’s note: The writer was a member of the Brookhaven Town planning board from 2006-13 and ran unsuccessfully for supervisor in 2015.