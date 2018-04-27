TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
53° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Don’t ever expect taxes to go down

Federal tax filing information booklets.

Federal tax filing information booklets. Photo Credit: AP / Rogelio V. Solis

By Newsday Readers
Print

It was great to read former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy’s comments on what needs to be done to lower our taxes [“Contracts, mandates raise our local taxes,” Letters, April 24]. Unfortunately, nothing will ever be done.

No candidate for office will say he or she wants to change the pensions of the police. Opponents will scream that they’re anti-law enforcement.

If you try to change teachers pensions, people will scream that you’re anti-education. The list goes on.

So, dream all you want about lowering expenses, but that’s all you’ll ever get, dreams and unfulfilled expectations. Meanwhile, expect to see your taxes continue to increase yearly.

Bob Cavaliere, Port Jeff Station

By Newsday Readers

Columns

Hopeless two-party slugfests are leading us to look O’Reilly: America’s disillusioning political show
Scene from the East Side Access tunnel trip. Marshall: Sneak peek at long-awaited East Side Access
Jeff Koterba cartoon ahead of the expected Donald Raviv: Expect N. Korea to try to fool the U.S.
Democrat Steve Stern celebrates his victory in the Dobie: Do April showers bring blue waves?
Jack Johnson, the first black boxing heavyweight champion Filler: Justice overdue for legendary boxer
A worker tosses a strap over the 19th Young: A 21st century lens can distort history