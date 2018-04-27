It was great to read former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy’s comments on what needs to be done to lower our taxes [“Contracts, mandates raise our local taxes,” Letters, April 24]. Unfortunately, nothing will ever be done.

No candidate for office will say he or she wants to change the pensions of the police. Opponents will scream that they’re anti-law enforcement.

If you try to change teachers pensions, people will scream that you’re anti-education. The list goes on.

So, dream all you want about lowering expenses, but that’s all you’ll ever get, dreams and unfulfilled expectations. Meanwhile, expect to see your taxes continue to increase yearly.

Bob Cavaliere, Port Jeff Station