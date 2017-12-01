TODAY'S PAPER
Don’t let providers manipulate net access

FILE - This June 19, 2015, file photo,

FILE - This June 19, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Communications Commission building in Washington.

By Newsday Readers
The Federal Communications Commission is considering rescinding net neutrality, rules that ensure that internet providers don’t block websites, slow services or charge you differently for the content you access [“State to probe FCC plan,” News, Nov. 23]. Rescinding these rules would be a very bad idea.

The change would encourage censorship by allowing providers to slow the download of content they either don’t like or that competes with their services.

Providers would be allowed to pick and choose which content to charge more for.

Here’s an analogy. Suppose Uber owned Domino’s. Would it make sense to allow Uber to refuse to drive to Pizza Hut because it’s a competitor?

Of course not. That would be ridiculous. If you think it couldn’t happen, you should know that Verizon, AT&T and others have filed lawsuits over content access issues.

Rosanne Manfredi, Bay Shore

