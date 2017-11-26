TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Don’t overlook hospital midwives

Several hospitals on Long Island offer to deliver

Several hospitals on Long Island offer to deliver children under the supervision of midwives. Photo Credit: AP / LM OTERO

By Newsday Readers
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Thank you for your article about birthing options on Long Island [“What to expect,” exploreLI, Nov. 15]. I was disappointed that no mention was made of hospitals that also offer midwife delivery.

Certified nurse midwives and certified midwives are licensed in New York State and provide continuous, compassionate, low-tech, high-touch, evidence-based care. We honor the normalcy of the birth process, and use appropriate interventions and technology when there are health concerns. We collaborate with other members of the health care team.

Several hospitals on Long Island — including Stony Brook University Hospital, Winthrop-University Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Nassau County Medical Center — offer this option for delivery.

Janet Herskovits,Flushing

Editor’s note: The writer is a certified nurse midwife.

By Newsday Readers
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Union military re-enactors. O’Reilly: Slave girl’s words resonate in 21st Century
Around this dinner table this holiday, there'll be Filler: Who wants a helping of tax reform?
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) prepares last week for Young: Franken case gets more complicated
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at Georgetown Young: Why awaken claims against Bill Clinton?
The controversy over allegations regarding U.S. Senate candidate Michaud: Political impact of Moore allegations
President Donald Trump speaks with Philippines President Rodrigo Filler: Couldn’t happen here? Think again.