Thank you for your article about birthing options on Long Island [“What to expect,” exploreLI, Nov. 15]. I was disappointed that no mention was made of hospitals that also offer midwife delivery.

Certified nurse midwives and certified midwives are licensed in New York State and provide continuous, compassionate, low-tech, high-touch, evidence-based care. We honor the normalcy of the birth process, and use appropriate interventions and technology when there are health concerns. We collaborate with other members of the health care team.

Several hospitals on Long Island — including Stony Brook University Hospital, Winthrop-University Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Nassau County Medical Center — offer this option for delivery.

Janet Herskovits,Flushing

Editor’s note: The writer is a certified nurse midwife.