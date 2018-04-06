I’m outraged by the comments by Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, who said that students who participated in the March for Our Lives should instead learn CPR [“Student march ‘for our lives’ on D.C.,” News, March 25].

Adults in this country have done nothing to reduce killings by gun, year in and year out. For him to tell all these students to sit down and shut up is outrageous. Hurray for these students. I hope they make all those do-nothing politicians squirm.

Roger Kaufmann, East Northport

Although an agreement to limit access to bump stocks would improve bipartisan relations on gun control and ease the minds of the American public, gun control must go beyond this ban [“Call for gun control vote in 1 month,” News, March 26].

Bump stocks simulate an automatic weapon’s lethal fire. As a compromise between Republicans and Democrats on gun control has been elusive, partisan arguments over whether ridding the market of bump stocks is a sufficient congressional response may still jam Congress.

Ruth Ogbemudia, North Valley Stream