It is deplorable for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to have the state pay for legal representation for an immigrant who is in the country illegally [“Deportation protest,” News, June 8].

Once again, this is an example of Cuomo pandering to the Hispanic vote in preparation to run for the Democratic nomination for president. I am offended that he will use our tax money to pay for the legal bills of a man who is here illegally! If this is really important to Cuomo, let him pay the legal fees out of his own pocket.

Stew McMullan, Wading River