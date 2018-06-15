TODAY'S PAPER
Don’t use tax funds for immigrant’s case

By Newsday Readers
It is deplorable for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to have the state pay for legal representation for an immigrant who is in the country illegally [“Deportation protest,” News, June 8].

Once again, this is an example of Cuomo pandering to the Hispanic vote in preparation to run for the Democratic nomination for president. I am offended that he will use our tax money to pay for the legal bills of a man who is here illegally! If this is really important to Cuomo, let him pay the legal fees out of his own pocket.

Stew McMullan, Wading River

