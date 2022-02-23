Ed and Linda Mangano, and the KKK photo

If you do the crime, you gotta do the time

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda Mangano, were found guilty of corruption in 2019. Like most politicians who were finally caught, they claimed they were innocent, continued to fight their convictions and said they did nothing wrong ["Asking for community service," News, Feb. 20]. Finally, after three years of delaying and manipulating the legal process, they are scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Linda Mangano was found guilty of charges that included receiving $454,000 in a "no-show job" and lying to the FBI. Edward Mangano was also convicted of several corruption charges. Politicians are elected to serve and assist the Long Island community only to have some ultimately serve and assist themselves. What a disgrace!

Now they both want to receive minimum sentences, with Linda Mangano asking for community service. That's a farce. When politicians (and their families) are finally caught betraying their public duties and responsibilities, they should receive the maximum penalties allowed by law. This will, hopefully, send a message to other political figures to keep them from betraying the public’s trust.

Harvey Miller, Jericho

Almost five years after the original trial, it's time for the Manganos to face the music. What makes people think that putting distance between their convictions and sentencing will make the crimes seem like a bump in the road? Linda Mangano's attorney John Carman is painting her like a saint: She "has lived in service to others." And a sentence of community service "is justified by a life defined by kindness and a selfless impulse to help others less fortunate." Cry me a river. If lying to the FBI, taking $454,000 for a "no-show job" and accepting trips and jewelry as bribes, etc., turns out to be OK, what is the point of these costly trials dragging on for years? Just so this kind of criminal can get a slap on the wrist? It's shameful.

Diana Blasic, Levittown

Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, do not deserve light sentences. They were both found guilty of corruption and deserve to pay for it. Jurors convicted Linda Mangano of conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other guilty verdicts. Both should serve their time and stop trying to make us feel sorry for them. It just goes to show you that if you are a politician and/or have money, you can try to get away with anything.

Virginia Schnappauf, Ridge

KKK photo was timely — and appropriate

The Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s "Photo of the Week" reminding all that the Ku Klux Klan had a significant presence on Long Island was timely and appropriate ["Outcry after Suffolk museum's KKK post," News, Feb. 18]. The Klan's sentiment is not extinguished, flying under group labels such as the Proud Boys. The twin reactions of Suffolk County Legis. Jason Richberg and Tracey Edwards, Long Island regional director of the NAACP, exemplify the insidious denial of history. "History months," though, are intended to revive that history. Noting the Klan's existence is not to "uplift" it any more than mentioning a crime is to advocate it. How can it be "tone-deaf," as Edwards said, to point out a significant obstacle to Black advancement. Overcoming such things should be acknowledged and celebrated. Once again, the inconvenient truth is buried. I suggest displaying photos of Camp Siegfried (supporting Nazis in the 1930s) and Levittown covenants of the 1950s and redlining documents for decades — although many would rather forget them. Examples of Realtor shenanigans from Newsday’s series runs into this century — and, no, it's not over, folks. Revive this "Photo of the Week" and bring the skeletons out of our closet for proper scrutiny.

Brian Kelly, Rockville Centre

I was disappointed to read about the outrage provoked by the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum's posting of a brief article and photograph about the Ku Klux Klan on Long Island in the 1920s. Unfortunately, this shameful group was and still is part of our history, and to deny it is in itself insensitive to the truth. Perhaps what the historical society should have done was to say that the photograph was part of a previous exhibition, which I saw. I was moved by it and learned from it. It was not inappropriate during Black History Month because so few Long Islanders know about historical slavery here, and local communities are still imperiled by racism. Do not rush to judgment and think that an exploration of these vile views is an endorsement of them. We need to bring to light these dark chapters and own the past so that the Klan's racism and antisemitism do not prevail once more.

Christine D'Alessandro, Old Field

Extremism from all points should be called out. We are told by one segment of the population that white supremacy history must be recognized in the past and eliminated in the present. Part of critical race theory demands a good, hard look at history to expose racism. Yet, when a photo is posted on the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum website showing a 1920s KKK meeting, the society is called to task. Why? Isn't this showing an ugly chapter in Long Island history? The KKK was not glorified or exonerated; it was exposed. Is history uncomfortable for the oppressed as well as the oppressors? Is this a case of damned if you do and damned if you don't? Of course, Victoria Berger, the museum's executive director, was quick to apologize for this. She has nothing to apologize for.

Jim Brennan, Rocky Point