My wife and I were thrilled to read the story about Baldwin barber Dominick Natale, who retired at age 86 [“Sharp scissors and wit,” LI Life, Jan. 7].

I immediately recognized him as the gentleman who gave our son Rob his very first haircut back in 1990, when Rob was about 6 months old. At the time, we were living in our first house, which was right around the corner from Natale’s shop in Baldwin. Thanks for the fond memories!

Charles Leunig, Wading River