First stop corruption on LI

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo attends the

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo attends the National Action Network 2018 National Convention. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Newsday Readers
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposed payroll tax, the Long Island Regional Planning Council’s proposed sales-tax increase or any other gimmick is not an answer to reduce or hold down property taxes [“Seeking revenue to cut property taxes,” News, April 18].

I’m a homeowner with a property tax bill that exceeds $10,000 a year, now the maximum amount deductible on federal tax returns. This is not a federal government issue; this is a local issue.

What need to be addressed are dysfunctional government, poor management, absurd public union contracts and pensions, and out-of-control corruption.

We need to control our expenses.

Joseph T. Poggi Jr., Farmingdale

