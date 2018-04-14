TODAY'S PAPER
Focus on hiring the most qualified people

Businesses should hire the most qualified individuals, writes

Businesses should hire the most qualified individuals, writes a Newsday reader. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lightguard

By Newsday Readers
Fairness in hiring the most qualified people regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or ethnic origin, should be the goal of a business, not diversity [“Employing diversity,” Business, April 9]. A business, like a sports organization, must hire and field the best performers. Hopefully this would lead to diversity.

Robert J. Stalzer, Baldwin

Editor’s note: The writer worked as a vice president for administration and finance at a manufacturing company.

