Fairness in hiring the most qualified people regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or ethnic origin, should be the goal of a business, not diversity [“Employing diversity,” Business, April 9]. A business, like a sports organization, must hire and field the best performers. Hopefully this would lead to diversity.
Robert J. Stalzer, Baldwin
Editor’s note: The writer worked as a vice president for administration and finance at a manufacturing company.
