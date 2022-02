Relief needed from bills’ gas pains

Rising gas bills are another red flag that we need to bring on renewable energy as quickly as possible ["National Grid gas bills to rise in Feb.," News, Feb. 9]. An electric grid powered by offshore wind and other clean resources will start putting the volatility of gas prices out of the equation for battered consumer budgets.

Now, renewable heating can offer relief from gas pains. Homeowners will be able to install air or ground source systems that provide reliable heating and cooling at a fraction of the cost of burning fossil fuels. Those resources will cut building emissions that are contributing to the climate crisis.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must support the All-Electric Buildings Act, which would require new construction to include renewable heating and cooling systems by 2024.

— Debra Handel, Shoreham

We’ve received great news on the East End for our clean energy future ["East End offshore wind farm work begins," Feb. 12]. After years of stalling a project of huge environmental and economic benefit, the NIMBY forces have finally been defeated, and the South Fork Wind Farm, the first of many such farms necessary to meet our climate goals, is going ahead.

As Gov. Kathy Hochul has pointed out, the wind project will not only light our homes without burning dirty and climate-killing fossil fuels and bring us lower energy costs in the long run, but it is a job generator, including the expansion of Long Island industries to handle its logistics and maintenance.

The governor must continue to invest in infrastructure and provide incentives to keep wind projects coming off our shores to meet the goals and timeline of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act: 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.

— David Bissoon, Bay Shore

Voters face dilemma in 2022 election

By many metrics, especially the record-breaking rise in inflation, the upcoming midterm elections are likely to go badly for the Democrats ["U.S. inflation at highest rate in 40 years," News, Feb. 11]. Potentially even more politically frightening for the party is that the rampant inflation of the late 1970s and early 1980s was ended only after the Federal Reserve implemented a tight money policy that raised interest rates and drove the country into a deep recession.

So our country faces a crisis of democracy, with a substantial portion of the Republican Party appearing more and more comfortable with a quickening slide toward an authoritarian mindset among its leaders who, by and large, still take direction from former President Donald Trump.

Voters may well be faced with a choice between a disappointing Democratic economic record and Republican authoritarian inclinations. During World War II, the "Greatest Generation" endured deprivation on the homefront because it saw defeating authoritarianism abroad as more important.

But if voters now view the increase in the price of bread as being more important than protecting our democracy, Americans run a big risk of being left with just crumbs.

— Chuck Cutolo, Westbury

Let fake vax card holders turn them in

It was just a matter of time before a new fraud scheme would take advantage of the pandemic ["Vax card forgery charges," News, Feb. 7]. Creating fake vaccination cards might have been a lucrative "business" for the three women, but it put many at risk.

It would be difficult and expensive to track down 6,800 persons in the COVID-19 database who bought cards. Perhaps the state could offer amnesty for card holders who turn themselves in. Others should face steep penalties.

— Elysa Parker, North Woodmere

Already a difference in fire calls change

I was surprised to read that phone calls on fires will be dispatched by Babylon Town and no longer by Amityville police ["Amityville fire calls now going through 911," Our Towns, Feb. 8]. Robert Waegerle, Amityville Fire Department chief, said that residents "won’t see any difference."

I pay high village taxes for having our own police department. I received a tax bill from the Town of Babylon and noticed a new tax included for a Babylon Central fire alarm for $25.29. So I did see a difference.

— Pat O’Neill, Amityville

Cuomo wants us to believe he’s innocent

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo would like us to think he is innocent of sexual harassment ["Cuomo: I wouldn’t have quit," News, Feb. 8]. Charges likely weren’t brought since it would be a "he said, she said" situation. That does not mean he didn’t do it. When someone is found not guilty, it does not mean they are innocent.

— Thomas Tierney, Greenlawn