Gillibrand was right on Bill Clinton

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) attends a news conference.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) attends a news conference. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was asked a straightforward question by an interviewer and responded with no politico speak [“Stirring the pot over a Clinton,” News, Nov. 26].

She said President Bill Clinton should have resigned in light of his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Members of the Democratic hierarchy were critical, and called her a party traitor.

Clinton disgraced the office of the president. Men should not take advantage of young women. He lied to all of us when he said on national TV that he did not have sexual relations with her.

Our junior senator from New York called it correctly. If that is disloyal to her party, the party system as we have known it should rightly wither and die.

I challenge all of our elected representatives to be as unequivocal as Gillibrand. When Republicans call out President Donald Trump for his statements, that party will be on the correct path, too.

Jordan Ruzz, Patchogue

