TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
Few Clouds 45° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Help police find hit-run driver

Taranjit Parmar killed in a hit and run

Taranjit Parmar killed in a hit and run accident in Levittown on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Family Photo

By Newsday Readers
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Newsday covered a story that is every parent’s worst nightmare [“Minor wreck turns deadly,” News, Nov. 10].

An Adelphi University student on her way home from school had a minor fender bender and pulled over to exchange information with the second driver. Instead, the man ran her over and fled, leaving her to die.

As a mother and grandmother, my heart breaks for her family.

I’m left wondering how a man driving a red truck at 5 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike could disappear into thin air. Hundreds of people were nearby.

Someone knows something, and I hope the Nassau County police get the help they asked for. Otherwise, it doesn’t say much about how we Long Islanders care for each other.

Gerri Feldman,Merrick

By Newsday Readers
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Union military re-enactors. O’Reilly: Slave girl’s words resonate in 21st Century
Around this dinner table this holiday, there'll be Filler: Who wants a helping of tax reform?
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) prepares last week for Young: Franken case gets more complicated
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at Georgetown Young: Why awaken claims against Bill Clinton?
The controversy over allegations regarding U.S. Senate candidate Michaud: Political impact of Moore allegations
President Donald Trump speaks with Philippines President Rodrigo Filler: Couldn’t happen here? Think again.