Newsday covered a story that is every parent’s worst nightmare [“Minor wreck turns deadly,” News, Nov. 10].

An Adelphi University student on her way home from school had a minor fender bender and pulled over to exchange information with the second driver. Instead, the man ran her over and fled, leaving her to die.

As a mother and grandmother, my heart breaks for her family.

I’m left wondering how a man driving a red truck at 5 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike could disappear into thin air. Hundreds of people were nearby.

Someone knows something, and I hope the Nassau County police get the help they asked for. Otherwise, it doesn’t say much about how we Long Islanders care for each other.

Gerri Feldman,Merrick