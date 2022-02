Different views on blizzard of ’22

When I opened my front door Sunday morning, I wanted to cry. I live on a corner, and the wind had circled my house and threw all the snow against it. The whole driveway was covered with 3 feet of snow ["Island begins recovery from storm," News, Jan. 31].

I said to myself that the longest journey begins with the first step. I went out with my snow shovel. I started to shovel, pacing myself so I wouldn’t get hurt. I did a few feet and went back into the house and rested.

I did this a few times and got about a third of the way down when an SUV with a snow plow appeared. The driver helped my neighbor’s daughter get her car out and then came to help me. He cleared the whole driveway. I offered to pay him, and he said absolutely not. He said someone was helping his mother dig out right at that moment. I don’t know who he was and thanked him over and over.

My neighbor’s daughter and two sons then helped me clear a path to my door. I’m safe, sound and warm inside now, and I won’t forget to pass this kindness on.

Angels are among us.

— Mary Kinsella-Rossi, Holbrook

I visited my parents in Sea Cliff on Sunday, a day after the blizzard ended, and couldn’t help but notice how many houses and storefronts had sidewalks still blocked by the snowfall. Some houses had shoveled paths, but not to the street corner, just to a dead end in the deep snow. Why?

My 75-year-old mother walks with her friends every day (in nearly all weather), now with a cane. If the sidewalk is impassable, she’ll walk in the street, more dangerous when the roads are icy and narrowed by snowbanks.

In New York City, where I live, residents and merchants are required to clear paths at least 4 feet wide, and they have a deadline — essentially a few hours after the storm ends. Yes, we have much less area to shovel — and more people to help.

The risks to people slipping and falling on ice, though, are the same everywhere. I’m fearful for my mom — and anyone who wants a little safe exercise. Can Long Islanders do better?

— Jennifer Karp, Brooklyn

PSEG Long Island initiated an aggressive tree-trimming and line-clearing program the past year or so. It should be commended.

The result during the weekend snowstorm was no massive outages like Long Islanders have experienced in past storms.

— Fran Sonsire, Hauppauge

Mora’s family offers a teaching moment

The two NYPD officers who were shot to death and their families made incredible sacrifices for others. Officer Wilbert Mora’s family, amid their suffering, thought of others and donated their son’s organs so others could live and thrive ["Mora’s gift a model for all," Editorial, Jan. 27].

Then I read about the mask protesters. They missed the opportunity to teach their children about helping others just by wearing a mask. I also wondered whether these parents have been vaccinated so they can protect their families and others.

What is the lesson they want their children to learn? That they are the only ones who matter? How sad.

— Peggy Fallon, Glen Cove

Safe methods needed for family disputes

A reader’s suggestion that NYPD officers wear protective helmets before entering a family dispute is good advice ["Helmets could save police officers’ lives," Letters, Jan. 31].

But even more important is not entering a dangerous, unfamiliar situation, unless lives are being threatened.

A safer option would be where the occupants are called from a distance, near the entrance, by the officer in charge, to exit the premises one at a time with hands up. They could be asked about any remaining occupants. Are others hiding, armed, mentally stable, on drugs, etc.? After an assessment, the police could act appropriately, with less risk to everyone.

— Frank Cavallaro, East Meadow

The two NYPD officers recently gunned down succumbed to head wounds. Policing is dangerous, unappreciated work. However, weren’t we supposed to send unarmed "social workers’’ to domestic disputes like this to deescalate and defuse the situation?

Wasn’t that part of the "reimagine police" mantra?

— Anthony Bordano, Middle Village

Study on taxpayers’ money crunch needed

I see school districts are under a financial strain ["Schools’ financial strain," News, Jan. 28]. I wonder when a financial strain study will be done on taxpayers who support these school districts under "financial strain." It’s only fair.

— Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach