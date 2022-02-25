Immigrants, Trump and Putin, and recycling bottles

Immigrants help us in many ways

If you live on Long Island and wake up to lawn mowers roaring during summer, the individual pushing that mower is possibly from Central America or Mexico. Stop for gas, and the person pumping gas could be from Turkey. Pass through a doughnut shop and the person serving you might be from Pakistan or India. Your office building was possibly cleaned by immigrants. Order lunch, and the person preparing or delivering your food might be from a foreign country. Call a parent in assisted living, and the parent could be tended to by caring individuals from a Caribbean island. After work, stop at the cleaners or a supermarket, and guess what?

If you hire a mason, roofer, plumber, carpenter, or perhaps a professional, that person may be an immigrant.

Many immigrants are undocumented and often disrespected by many Americans. More than 11 million undocumented immigrants live in New York State, nervous that they may be deported at any moment. They make our lives easier. The federal government should act humanely and pass a comprehensive immigration bill. Make these people’s lives easier. As Abraham Lincoln asserted in 1865, the true mettle of a nation lies in its capacity for charity.

— Jerry Gentile, Farmingville

Trump words on Putin disgrace fallen soldiers

I am disgusted by former President Donald Trump describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "genius" and "savvy" concerning the invasion of Ukraine. Trump is apparently ignorant of world history. Putin is doing just what Adolf Hitler did when he began World War II with his invasion of Poland in 1939. Hitler had already annexed Austria and Czechoslovakia before invading Poland, declaring that Germans needed "Lebensraum" or more space. We lost more than 400,000 Americans fighting the Nazis and their allies. Furthermore, the Republicans should be denouncing Trump for favoring Putin over democratic Ukraine.

What is wrong with the Republicans? Sadly, Trump is disgracing the memory of our lost soldiers.

— Rhonda Weintraub, Kings Park

Fix recycling bottle return system

We should recycle more bottles, but 10 cents will not do the trick ["Increase empty bottle deposits to 10 cents," Just Sayin’, Feb. 19]. Just more of our hard-earned cash slipping through our fingers. My intentions to recycle are strong, but sometimes completing that act is beyond my control.

First you have to bring back the bottles to the right store. I should set up a system for that in my garage. Once you haul your big plastic bag of bottles to the right store you need to separate by cans, glass and plastic. (Did I mention it’s been 15 degrees outside on some days?) Now you are set, but wait — the glass machine is broken; have to take those home. At least you can recycle your plastic bottles. Oops, that machine is full. Need I say more?

We need to have all our recyclables accepted at any store that sells recyclable bottles. Each store should be responsible to take back all recyclables and have the capacity to do so.

— Susan D’Amato, Northport