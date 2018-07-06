I like how everything gets blamed on President Donald Trump. He is not the cause of this incivility, he is the ultimate outcome of our own feelings of entitlement, rudeness and incivility toward each other [“A line we dare not cross,” Editorial, July 1].

You see this every day on our highways, roads and rail system. How many times have you been cut off, cursed at, given the finger on the road or bumped into at Penn Station without an “Excuse me” or “I’m sorry.”

We have a president who reflects our inner feelings. We love trash-talking athletes, over-the-top action movies, in-your-face confrontation, and we delight in the shortcomings of Hollywood.

We as a society need to be better than this.

Bernie Bienwald, Centerport

I’m writing because of my concern about Democratic leaders criticizing Maxine Waters because she called out the incivility and lies of the Trump administration [“Don’t let political division turn violent,” Opinion, June 26].

Democratic leaders need to strongly call out Republicans who lie to the American people. It is sickening and heartbreaking that those with the biggest platform are not criticizing what is going on loudly on a daily basis. The kind of civility Democratic leaders seem to be interested in does not work with the party of President Donald Trump. Its lies become more brazen and outlandish, and the foundation of our country is crumbling. People are counting on our representatives to be their voice. I don’t hear you yet.

So while we protest, donate, sign petitions, tweet and post on Facebook, we need to hear your voice, loud and clear, standing up for Democratic principles. Stop attacking those whose voices are protesting, and add your own.

Carolyn Bartholomew, Oceanside

The Trump administration and Republican conservatives are outraged that a Virginia restaurant refused to serve the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Perhaps now they all know how the gay couple in Colorado felt when a baker refused to serve them, or how a gay couple in Washington state felt when a florist refused to serve them.

No one or no business that serves the public should refuse to serve people because of their religious or political beliefs. We need to respect all people.

Richard T. DeVito, Long Beach

How nice to see how far we’ve come with accepting of gay people and all races [“Proud and defiant: Annual Pride March attracts millions, takes bold stand,” News, June 25].

The liberals of my day truly wanted acceptance of all. Sadly, those days are gone. They have been replaced with insistence that people must agree with them, or they are Nazis or fascists. People with different points of view should prepare to be harassed at dinner. Speakers at colleges are disinvited from speaking.

They say they want discussions on issues, when they really want total compliance to their point of view.

Bill Mahoney, Levittown

I am not a supporter of President Donald Trump (quite the contrary), nor an admirer of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but I am outraged that Sanders and her party were asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for President Trump.

That’s despicable. Do we not remember a time in this country, not long ago, when people were excluded from restaurants and other public accommodations based on the color of their skin, their gender, religion or sexual orientation?

Nobody should be discriminated against based on their politics. That’s what some other countries do, not America.

David Lazer, Huntington

Columnist Cathy Young said she agreed that the owner of the restaurant had the right to turn away Sarah Huckabee Sanders because of her political beliefs.

What about religious beliefs, sexual beliefs, racial beliefs? Where do you draw the line? This is dangerous behavior and needs to stop before innocent people get hurt. Never have I seen anything like this in my lifetime.

Jeff Ward, Medford

Cathy Young does not give enough credit to President Donald Trump.

While I agree with her argument that we need a return to basic civility in our political discourse, Young does not devote enough print to how our democracy got to this point in the first place. Unfortunately, by allowing our president to berate and insult those who oppose his views and policies, we have normalized nasty.

Since his campaign and to the present, the president has set the tone for the frustration and vitriol we see today. While I remain hopeful that our society will rebound from this awful divide, I am also reminded of the proverb, “The fish rots from the head down.”

Jeanne Knudsen, Ridge

In a call for civility toward public policy, Cathy Young had the nerve to question, “What happens if right-to-life activists decide their cause is more important than peaceful coexistence with fellow Americans . . . ?” Young knows perfectly well what would happen in that hypothetical situation. American women seeking legal health services would face a barrage of verbal and physical abuse from riotous activists. Staff and clients would require police protection. Clinics would be bombed. Is that the level of “civility” that Young is so eager to protect?

Jennifer Crawford, Sayville